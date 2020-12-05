Washington vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

Washington vs Stanford prediction and game preview.

Washington vs Stanford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Network: FOX

Washington (3-0) vs Stanford (1-2) Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

Stanford needed to catch a break.

It hasn’t been able to do enough right to get the season going with an 0-2 start – the offense didn’t have QB Davis Mills in the opener against Oregon, and the defense couldn’t hold down Colorado – and then came the blocked extra point to beat Cal, and allis right with the world.

Now the team needs Mills to get hot right away and the offense has to find a passing groove. There aren’t a whole lot of mistakes, and the O is able to control the clock, but now Mills has to be great.

He was accurate against Cal, and he threw for 327 yards against Colorado, but this has to be his game. He threw had a terrific game against Washington in last year’s win, and he’s got to be the difference maker again because …

Why Washington Will Win

There’s no Stanford running game for Washington to worry about. There was a problem against the Utah ground attack last week, but now it’s the Huskies’ turn to control a game from the start and own the lines the rest of the way.

The Stanford defense can’t get off the field. Yes, the offense is deliberate, and yes, the team has controlled the tempo and time of possession, but the D couldn’t come up with a meaningful third down stop against Oregon and couldn’t get the job done in crunch time against Colorado.

Washington has been outstanding on third downs on both sides of the ball, the O line isn’t letting anything happen in the backfield, and there aren’t enough turnovers for Stanford to capitalize on, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Stanford finally get the O rolling? Can Mills bomb away enough to overcome the rest of the problems, not really, and no.

Washington survived the scare against Utah with the great comeback win, and now it’s time to get to 4-0 and show that it deserves consideration for the Pac-12 championship, and maybe more with the showdown against Oregon next week for the Pac-12 North title.

Washington vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Washington 34, Stanford 21

Washington -11.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

