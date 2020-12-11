Washington State vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

Washington State vs Cal prediction and game preview.

Washington State vs Cal Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

Network: FOX

Washington State (1-2) vs Cal (1-3) Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

Washington State’s defense isn’t stopping anyone on third downs.

It’s only been a three game sample size, but so far, the Cougars have been hit for conversions 50% of the time or more in each of the three games, and it’s been a problem for any sort of consistency.

Cal’s offense can’t do much of anything, but the defense hasn’t been totally miserable, the team is able to control the clock just enough to combat one of Wazzu’s main positive – time of possession – and there aren’t enough turnovers and mistakes to give away a whole slew of breaks.

Throw in a secondary that hasn’t been getting gouged, and the Bears will give up yards and points, but they should be able to get off the field enough to keep down the Washington State offense. But …

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars can still throw.

This might not be the high-flying fun show of the Mike Leach era, and there weren’t any downfield shots working against USC last week, but the offense should be able to push for well over 200 yards.

Cal isn’t getting enough out of its offense. That’s a wee bit by design with an attack that relies on ball control and strong defense, but not really … the O just isn’t all that good.

This isn’t a Cal team that’s going to step on the field and put up 50 points. Being a +2 in turnover margin helped the cause in the first win of the year – beating Oregon 21-17 last week – and the Cougar turnover problems against USC should be more of a blip than a real issue.

What’s Going To Happen

Cal is going on its third road game in the five games, Washington State is back home, and this should be a dead even game between two teams that could never quite get going.

Washington State was able to get by Oregon State with a balanced attack and 229 rushing yards, but that’s not happening against the Cal D. It won’t be pretty, but the Bears will get their second win in a grind of a game.

Washington State vs Cal Prediction, Line

Cal 27, Washington State 24

Cal -2, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

