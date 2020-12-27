Washington Football Team vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Washington Football Team vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: CBS

Washington (6-6) vs Carolina (4-10) Game Preview

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

There are parts that keep working despite this brutal run of eight losses in nine games.

Teddy Bridgewater has been fine, the offense is getting some rushing yards even without Christian McCaffrey, and there isn’t a problem with a whole lot of big mistakes. The team is competitive, but it just needs a few big breaks.

Washington games are relatively low scoring. It’s about the defense, ball control, and not screwing up. The Panthers will never be out of this. However …

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

The Football Team’s defenses been a rock over this run to the playoffs. Even in last week’s loss to Seattle, Washington was able to hold down the high-powered attack to just 302 total yards and fewer than 200 to Russell Wilson.

One of the things Carolina does right is control the clock, but the Washington D is among the best in the NFL at getting off the field. The Panthers, though, have one of the league’s worst third down defenses.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR/RB JD McKissic, Washington

Is he really a wide receiver, or is he really a running back, or does it matter in this offense? He’s a receiver with 67 catches for 482 yards and a touchdown, but he’s getting enough carries to be worth potentially using in a flex spot if you’re desperate. he ran 24 times over the last two weeks for 119 yards, and he’ll keep getting the ball.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington is sort of a mess, but it’s also sort of – actually, it really is – going to be the 4 seed. Dwayne Haskins is going to likely get the starting nod despite violating COVID-19 protocols, and he’s going to lead the team to the win that clinches the NFC East.

It’s more like the defense is going to do that, but Haskins will be okay, the coaching staff will be creative enough to keep things moving, and it’ll be yet another close loss for a Carolina team that deserves better.

Washington Football Team vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

Washington 23, Carolina 20

Washington -1, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

