Wake Forest vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Wake Forest vs Louisville prediction and game preview.

Wake Forest vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

Network: ACC Network

Wake Forest (4-3) vs Louisville (3-7) Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Let’s just say the team should have fresh legs – in a lemonade out of lemons way considering the team’s health issues.

Before missing the last month, the offense was rolling. It came up with over 600 yards in a wild loss to North Carolina, the balance was there, and …

One. One turnover all year on a fumble against NC State. There haven’t been any interceptions and no other mistakes as the Demon Deacons lead the nation with a +15 turnover margin.

Louisville, by the way, is the second-worst in the nation in turnover margin, giving it up 24 times and is a -14 overall.

Why Louisville Will Win

The Louisville pass defense has been solid. The run D is a difference story, but the secondary held up well against Boston College, Miami, Pitt, Notre Dame, and everyone else on the schedule – only giving up more than 300 yards to Miami’s D’Eriq King.

The offense is keeping things moving with a good balance. Again, turnovers are an issue, but as long as there aren’t a ton of mistakes, the ground game should work against a Wake Forest defensive front that’s not getting into the backfield and should allow close to 200 yards if the Cardinals get going.

The team overall is playing okay. The special teams – especially the punting game – is iffy, but the offense is fine, the defense is okay outside of a lack of pass rush, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Those turnovers. The Cardinals have given it up three times in each the last four games and in seven of the last nine.

Wake Forest won’t be razor-sharp, but it’ll be +2 in the turnover battle, it’ll be more efficient offensively, and it’ll look like a team that’s been waiting to play for a month.

Wake Forest vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 37, Louisville 30

Louisville -1, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

