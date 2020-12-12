Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Virginia Tech prediction and game preview.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium/Worsham Field, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ACC Network

Virginia (5-4) vs Virginia Tech (4-6) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

Very, very, very quietly, Virginia has been on a roll. It was a brutal first part of the season, but it got on a nice run starting with the upset over North Carolina, and has kept it all going with four straight wins.

Now it’s coming off of its most complete offensive performance of the season in the 43-32 win over Boston College – the team really is getting better as the season is going on.

And then there’s Virginia Tech – who’s trending in the opposite direction.

The Hokies struggled through health issues early on, and over the last month, the offense has collapsed, the defense is struggling way too much, and there just hasn’t been the slightest bit of luck.

Playing Clemson will make anyone look bad – the Hokies weren’t awful, but they lost 45-10 last week – as a part of a rough run. The O can’t convert on fourth downs, the D is breaking as well as bending, and the secondary had struggled. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong is coming off of a few sharp performances.

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies are still able to move the ball through all of the issues.

There are quarterback concerns after injuries – including a scary incident with Hendon Hooker last week against Clemson – and inconsistencies, and the ground game has stalled, but the passing game hasn’t been bad.

When the O is working, the ground attack is rolling. This starts with getting Khalil Herbert into open spaces and letting him rumble. It’s no coincidence that the team’s struggles kicked in when he got hurt, but now should build off the 21 carries he got last week against Clemson. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Virginia defensive front is great at getting to the quarterback and the run D has been fantastic lately. It helps statistically to face a Boston College team that didn’t really run – along with Abilene Christian – but it was able to hold down North Carolina and only allowed over 180 yards once.

This isn’t be as good as last year’s 39-30 classic, but Virginia will pull off a second straight win in the rivalry after losing the previous 15. The Cavaliers are sharper on both sides of the ball, but it’ll be another battle.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia 30, Virginia Tech 26

Virginia Tech -3, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

