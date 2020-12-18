Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

Utah vs Washington State prediction and game preview.

Utah vs Washington State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 1:30 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: FS1

Utah (2-2) vs Washington State (1-2) Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

The offensive line hasn’t been bad.

When the team wants to run, it’s not bad at it – even though it’s a product of the system that’s about the passing attack.

It’s almost impossible to power away on the Utah defensive front, and Washington State isn’t going to try. It’s about spacing things out, quick-hitting throws, and finding the holes for Deon McIntosh and company to run through.

On the other side, Utah’s offense is working fine, but there aren’t a slew of deep plays with the passing game and too many interceptions – six in the four games – and it’s not the type of attack that’s going to run away with this and hide with a big 24-point first quarter.

Wazzu might not be dominating offensively, but it can control the clock. However …

Why Utah Will Win

Utah is Utah in time of possession. It leads the Pac-12 and is tenth in the nation, keeping the ball for close to 34 minutes. That’s a big, big problem for Washington State if it’s not able to control the tempo.

The Cougar offense is struggling. It’s okay, but it’s coming off a 263-yard day against USC, the passing game isn’t working like it should, and the defense is having big problems with good passing attacks.

Jake Bentley hasn’t been perfect, but the former South Carolina quarterback has been solid for Utah. He’s coming off of his best game, throwing for 240 yards and two touchdowns. There’s a pass rush to worry about, but the Utah O line is good in pass protection.

The team is playing better – it looked like it needed a few games to warm up and get going, and now …

What’s Going To Happen

This is Utah’s bowl game, since it already decided it’s not going to accept a bowl bid if offered one.

That’s a double-whammy for the Pac-12. The league has said it’s only allowing teams with .500 records or better to get a bowl, and a Utah win knocks out Washington State from that.

The Utes will play much stronger on the lines, the Washington State passing game won’t get going, and it’ll be a third straight solid performance as Utah keeps getting better and better … and then the season is over.

Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Utah 38, Washington State 17

Utah -10.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

