USC vs Washington State Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs Washington State prediction and game preview.

USC vs Washington State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 6th

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Las Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Network: FS1

USC (3-0) vs Washington State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

The offense hasn’t quite worked like it normally does at Washington State, but the passing game clicked against Oregon, the ground game was fine against Oregon State, and starting QB Jayden de Laura is fine and ready to go.

The offensive line is doing a strong job at keeping defenses out of the backfield, there’s been only one turnover, and there’s enough pop and explosion – and time to prepare – to keep up with a USC offense that’s been fine, but hasn’t quite blown up yet.

Unlike the Wazzu O line, the USC offensive front is having problems against teams that can get behind the line. The Cougars don’t have a big-time pass rush, but they should be able to generate pressure.

Why USC Will Win

Did USC find something that works against Utah? It was the team’s lowest yardage output yet, but it was an effective performance against a tough team.

The defensive side came up with its best performance of the season, was fantastic against the run, and it came through when needed with the key plays to prevent the drama from the first two games.

Kedon Slovis might not be ripping it up quite as well as expected, but USC still leads the Pac-12 in passing, and it’s still a positive that the team is 3-0 even though things aren’t working quite right.

Washington State hasn’t done much defensively, the line should be shoved a bit against the run, and there isn’t much of a worry about turnovers – Wazzu isn’t taking it away enough to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a strange Sunday game going on just after both the Rams and Chargers are finishing up.

USC’s offense will finally start to look the part, but Washington State will bring just enough offensive production for a full four quarters to make this interesting. The Trojans will have enough balance to keep things moving with third down conversion after third down conversion.

USC vs Washington State Prediction, Line

USC 37, Washington State 23

USC -13, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

