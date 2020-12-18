USC vs Oregon: Pac-12 Championship Prediction, Game Preview

USC vs Oregon: Pac-12 Championship prediction and game preview.

USC vs Oregon: Pac-12 Championship Broadcast

Date: Friday, December 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

USC (5-0) vs Oregon (3-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Pac-12 Championship

– USC probably has a weeeeeee bit of a better shot at the College Football Playoff than you might think. It would take an amazing performance by the Trojans, an ugly blowout, and a whole lot of luck from Notre Dame beating Clemson in the ACC Championship, and a Northwestern upset over Ohio State in the Big Ten title game wouldn’t hurt, but at least there would be a decent discussion if the Pac-12 champion is unbeaten. But …

– Oregon is pretty good at this whole CFP dream-killing thing. It was hardly a sure thing that Utah was going to the College Football Playoff last year if it won the Pac-12 Championship – Oklahoma would’ve been in the discussion – but it had a better-than-decent shot.

Oregon 37, Utah 15 ended that, and the game wasn’t even that close. It’s been a rough few weeks for the Ducks with two straight losses, but the season is made – and there’s possibly a trip to the New Year’s Six – with a win.

– These two have played fantastically fun games throughout this abbreviated season. The last three Oregon games were all decided by four points or fewer, and USC has played three thrillers – coming back late to beat Arizona, Arizona State and UCLA – and a fun one against Utah. This should be fun.

Why USC, Oregon Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

NEXT: Why USC Will Win, Why Oregon Will Win, USC vs Oregon Prediction