UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

UNLV vs Hawaii prediction and game preview.

UNLV vs Hawaii Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Network: Spectrum

UNLV (0-5) vs Hawaii (3-4) Game Preview

Why UNLV Will Win

What’s going right for the Rebels?

The offense isn’t turning the ball over enough to matter, the pass rush is okay at times, and there have been parts to the defense that work.

Granted, Wyoming ran wild, but it couldn’t throw against the Rebels when they played a few weeks ago. Now the D goes against a wildly inconsistent Hawaii offense that’s not running all that well, is giving up a whole lot of sacks, and there’s no pass rush coming on the other side.

For once, the UNLV lines should be able to hold up, but …

Why Hawaii Will Win

UNLV is struggling way too much.

The offense can’t convert on third downs, it’s not moving the chains, and there’s no downfield passing game. The inability to stretch the field allows every defense to load up against the run, and there just no room for any of the good backs to go.

Hawaii’s offense might not be anything special, but it’s been able to throw for over 200 yards in every game but the loss to Wyoming. The run defense has been a massive issue so far, but that’s not going to be a problem this week against this Rebel attack.

What’s Going To Happen

UNLV doesn’t have the offensive punch to make this much of a game against a Hawaii team that hasn’t had to leave home since mid-November. The Rainbow Warriors hung around well in losses to Boise State and San Jose State – the stars of the Mountain West – and took down Nevada.

Now, finally, the team will get a relatively easy win after getting up in the first half and relying on the pass defense in the second.

UNLV vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Hawaii 40, UNLV 17

Hawaii -20, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

