UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Stanford prediction and game preview.

UCLA vs Stanford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Network: ESPN

UCLA (3-3) vs Stanford (3-2) Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

Stanford has started to play well.

It was a team that needed a bit to get going, and it needed to get QB Davis Mills going. Now it’s all working, with Mills connecting on over 70% of his passes over the last three games and averaging over 250 yards per outing. The offensive line is doing a great job in in pass protection and just enough to make the running game not awful.

For all of the good things UCLA is doing, it’s all about the turnovers. It gave the ball aways once in the three wins and 11 times in the three losses. Stanford has yet to throw a pick in the five games and lost just two fumbles.

Get Mills into a groove against a defense that’s giving up close to 250 passing yards per game, don’t turn the ball over, be fine.

Why UCLA Will Win

UCLA’s ground game has been great.

The offensive line has been good enough in pass protection and at keeping teams out of the backfield. Running against the Stanford defense that’s allowing over 200 yards per game, UCLA should be able to move the ball however it needs to – QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been terrific.

The veteran missed a few games, but he came back to hit close to 80% of his passes over the last two weeks. He’s great at keeping things moving, and he shouldn’t have a problem against a Stanford defense that’s awful at coming up with third down stops.

The Cardinal are allowing teams to convert on 54% of their third down chances, and UCLA will have no problem keeping that going.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the bowl game for both teams after they each opted out on a post-season invitation, and it should be an entertaining fight. It’s a shame, because the winner here could be showcased in a postseason exhibition after a bit of a rough run.

Stanford has managed to be on the right side of three close games and just missed in a tough loss to Colorado. UCLA has been in some terrific games with the Colorado, Oregon, Arizona State and USC games all potentially going either way.

UCLA will move the ball easier, the pass rush will make a difference, and Thompson-Robinson will have another strong game to pull out close battle. Each team will have its chances to take over, but the Bruins will do it late on a good scoring march.

UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, Line

UCLA 35, Stanford 31

UCLA -7, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

