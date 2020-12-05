UCLA vs Arizona State Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Arizona State prediction and game preview.

UCLA vs Arizona State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA (2-2) vs Arizona State (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why UCLA Will Win

How rusty will Arizona State be after playing just one day, and that was a month ago?

UCLA has been missing QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and it’s still playing well with the running game working as well as it has in the Chip Kelly era, and for the first time in years, the line play overall has been fantastic.

The offensive front isn’t allowing much happening in the backfield, the ground game is rolling like it did in the middle of last year – and then died – and the defensive front has been fantastic.

The Bruins lead the Pac-12 in tackles for loss, they tightened up in a big way against the run after the opener against Colorado, and now they get an Arizona State team that’s still going to be working out the kinks.

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why Arizona State Will Win

It was only one game, but the Arizona State running game was dominant against USC.

QB Jayden Daniels took off for 111 yards, freshman Chip Trayanum powered for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and the team finished with 258 yards with big run after big run.

Yeah, the team hasn’t been able to play for a while, but it’s going to be really, really ready to go hit someone. There won’t be anything tricky here – use the O line, power away, ask Daniels to hit the midrange throws, and wait for the UCLA mistakes to come.

For all of the good things the Bruins are doing, last week against Arizona was the first game without a turnover. They lost both games when they turned it over four times, and won the two games when they didn’t. ASU forced four takeaways in the loss to USC.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona State is going to be solid even after all the time off. It’ll be tough on the ground, and the defense will be swarming with fresh legs as it goes for takeaway after takeaway.

UCLA is 2-0 at home, 0-2 on the road, and it’ll give the ball away enough to give ASU the chances needed to overcome its own mistakes. The Sun Devils have had to sit on that collapse against USC for a month, and it’s going to play like it’s ready to make up for it.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

UCLA vs Arizona State Prediction, Line

Arizona State 34, UCLA 27

Bet on UCLA vs Arizona State with BetMGM

Arizona State -3, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections