UAB vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview

UAB vs Rice prediction and game preview.

UAB vs Rice Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX

Network: ESPN3

UAB (4-3) vs Rice (2-2) Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

UAB has the run defense to hold up.

The secondary has had a few issues, and Miami was able to run wild early in the year, but the Blazers have been great at preventing the big play through the air and force takeaways, and the defensive front is good enough to get into the backfield and be a problem.

No one other than Miami has been able to run for 200 yards on the UAB front, and the line did a decent job of holding up over the last three weeks before missing a whole lot of time.

How much does the time off matter? In a COVID era, obviously it isn’t all about resting up, and of course there’s going to be rust, but it’s been almost since weeks since the team has been able to play. It’ll be ready.

Why Rice Will Win

Rice just shut down Marshall.

The Thundering Herd still might be the best team in Conference USA by far, but they couldn’t do anything lsat week with five interceptions given away in a 20-0 loss to Rice.

The Owl defense allowed plenty of passing yards in the loss to Middle Tennessee and too many running yards against North Texas, but it stuffed Marshall for 245 yards of total offense.

Rice is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 385 yards and 0-2 when giving up more.

UAB hasn’t hit 360 yards in two of its last three games and has had a big problem with turnovers, giving it up twice or more in each of the last four games.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Rice build off that?

It’s not like the offense did much of anything against the amazing Herd defense, but Rice has a passing attack to bother the rarely-tested UAB secondary, and the run defense will keep Spencer Brown in check, and …

The Blazers will pull this off.

They’ve had enough time off to be ready, the offense will be balanced enough, and they’re not going to turn it over five times like Marshall did.

UAB vs Rice Prediction, Line

UAB 30, Rice 17

UAB -7, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

