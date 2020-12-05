Tulsa vs. Navy Prediction, Game Preview

Tulsa vs Navy prediction and game preview.
Tulsa vs Navy Broadcast
Date: Saturday, December 5
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Network: ESPN2
Tulsa (5-1) vs Navy (3-5) Game Preview
Why Tulsa Will Win
The run defense is good enough.
It’s not a brick wall, but star Zaven Collins leads a strong linebacking corps that doesn’t get gouged.
The Golden Hurricane have the league’s second-best defense, but the key here is how good they are on third downs. For the whole Midshipmen thing to work, they need to go on long marches, control the clock, and run well to take over the game in key stretches – it can’t do that.
Tulsa leads the AAC in third down D, and Navy isn’t running well enough. The 233 yards against Memphis were nice, but the team is 0-4 when it doesn’t get to 200 yards.
Tulsa allows 148.5 rushing yards per game.
Why Navy Will Win
Navy has to do everything right – and that includes all of the little things.
Tulsa gets hit with a ton of penalties, and Navy doesn’t.
Navy has to own the time of possession battle, it has to be at least a plus two in turnovers – and it should be – and the running game has to roll.
Tulsa was able to hold down Oklahoma State’s ground game to start the season, but everyone else worked by passing. Tulane was able to run for 226 yards a few weeks ago with its running style, and if Navy can establish fullback Nelson Smith right away, it could control the time of possession, too, (which it really, really needs to do).
What’s Going To Happen
Navy is playing its final home game of the year, but if Tulsa wins this or if Memphis loses to Tulane – it’s off to the American Athletic Conference championship.
Like all Tulsa games, there’s going to be a problem, there’s going to be drama, and it’s going to be a fight. But like all Tulsa games, the defense is going to come through with one big defensive play – probably by Collins – when it matters the most.
Tulsa vs Navy Prediction, Line
Tulsa 27, Navy 24
Tulsa -12.5, o/u: 46.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Must See Rating: 2.5
