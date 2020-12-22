Tulane vs Nevada: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

Tulane vs Nevada: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl prediction and game preview.

Tulane vs Nevada: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, December 22

Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Network: ESPN

Tulane (6-5) vs Nevada (6-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

– It’s as interesting a fish-out-of-water game as possible for a Tulane team coming up from New Orleans to take what would normally be a MAC spot vs. a Mountain West team. The Green Wave come in after winning four of their last five games with the only loss in the bunch at Tulsa, and they’re looking for their fifth win in six bowl appearances going back to 1987 when some Mack Brown guy couldn’t win the Independence against Washington.

Head coach Willie Fritz has 2-for-2 in bowl games with Tulane, but this is something different. This would be a big game and a big moment for the program considering the location and the uniqueness of the game.

– Nevada was humming. It was looking like the Mountain West’s best team with a 5-0 start, and then came the tough loss at Hawaii, and the after beating Fresno State, a 30-20 loss to eventual conference champ San Jose State. Head coach Jay Norvell is 1-1 in bowl games – losing last year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl to Ohio.

– These are two fun teams. Nevada can wing the ball all over the place, Tulane has a dangerous ground game, and both teams will get things moving. However, this could get interesting depending on the weather. It’s supposed to be okay by kickoff, but cold. It’s going to snow in the morning, but for a team from New Orleans, 30ish degrees could be an issue.

Why Tulane, Nevada Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

