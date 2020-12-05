Troy vs South Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

Troy vs South Alabama prediction and game preview.

Troy vs South Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPN3

Troy (4-5) vs South Alabama (4-6) Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

South Alabama can’t get its running game going.

The Jaguars aren’t getting enough out of their offensive line – the ground attack hasn’t hit 125 yards in any of the last five games – and Troy could use the break.

Okay over the first half of the season. the Troy defensive front has had problems against the better running games in the Sun Belt. This week, Troy just needs to hold its own on the lines.

South Alabama isn’t good in pass protection. If the Trojans can get into the backfield on a regular basis, they should control the game.

Why South Alabama Will Win

Why is Troy losing lately – on a three-game losing streak and with four in the last five games?

It almost never has the ball.

Troy’s offense stalled in the loss to Appalachian State, the running game has been non-existent over the last five games, and it’s all reflected in the time of possession battle.

The Trojans only have the ball for 26:43 per game, and USA has to take advantage of that. It’s not like the Jaguars will or are capable of grinding out the clock, but they’re going to give it a shot.

Don’t turn the ball over, hit the big pass plays when they’re there, and rely on two Troy turnovers – the Trojans are -4 in the last three games in turnover margin.

What’s Going To Happen

Which team is going to pull up out of the nosedive to get a bowl bid?

Granted, the bowl system is all imploding this season and who knows what’s going to happen, but considering the Sun Belt’s number of bowl ties, the winner of this will probably get an invite, and the loser is probably out.

South Alabama will get a bit more out of its offense, and being at home will matter. The Jaguars were on a run of four road games in five before coming home, and this is Troy’s fourth road game in five.

Troy vs South Alabama Prediction, Line

South Alabama 30, Troy 23

Troy -5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

