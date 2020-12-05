Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Toledo vs Northern Illinois prediction and game preview.

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Toledo (2-2) vs Northern Illinois (0-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Toledo Will Win

The passing game is clicking.

It might be a relatively disappointing 2-2 start after a close loss to Ball State last week, but QB Eli Peters has been strong, hitting 75% of his passes for 407 yards and three scores. Now he and the Rockets get to go against a Northern Illinois defense that got hit for over 200 yards in each of the last two weeks.

The Huskies can’t convert on third downs enough to keep the Toledo offense off the field. It starts with a running game that’s not there.

The program that dominated and owned the MAC with its running game for so, so long can’t get the ground game going, averaging just 114 yards per game.

However …

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

No, NIU can’t convert on third downs, and the defense will get hit in a flash, but the team is dominant at slowing things down and controlling the clock.

The Huskies are second in the nation in time of possession, keeping the ball for 35:34 a game.

To have a chance at pulling this off, NIU needs field position. Toledo’s punting game isn’t good, NIU’s is solid, and for all the problems, the O puts the biscuit in the basket with points every time it gets inside the 20.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Northern Illinois is great at controlling the clock, but Toledo is fantastic at it, too.

Score early, go with their own brand of ball control, and rely on the MAC’s best run defense to shut things down. The Rockets can – and will – do all of that.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Toledo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Toledo 38, Northern Illinois 26

Bet on Toledo vs Northern Illinois with BetMGM

Toledo -10, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections