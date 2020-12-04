Texas vs Kansas State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and game preview.

Texas vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Network: FOX

Texas (5-3) vs Kansas State (4-5) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The Kansas State defense has gone bye-bye.

What’s been the huge problem over the four game losing streak? The run defense struggled, the pass defense struggled, and against Oklahoma State, the offense struggled.

For Kansas State to be Kansas State, it has to control the clock and own third downs, and it’s not doing that. The passing game has stalled and the offense hasn’t hit 400 yards in any of the last six games.

Everyone wants to rip on Texas and Tom Herman, but the team isn’t playing poorly. It’s been in fight after fight, and it could just as easily be playing this weekend to get into the Big 12 championship as it is to be an also-ran.

The passing game picked it up against Iowa State, but …

Why Kansas State Will Win

Texas isn’t owning the clock like it should.

QB Sam Ehlinger should be a third down conversion machine, but he isn’t doing it enough – the offense should be a whole lot better at coming up with clutch drives.

For all of Kansas State’s issues, the offensive line isn’t doing a horrible job – the running game came up with well over 220 yards in two of the last three weeks – the pass rush is good enough to bother Ehlinger, and if the passing game was ever going to work, this would be the week.

The Texas pass defense has collapsed, allowing way over 1,000 yards over the last three games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Kansas State can’t throw. It has to run to win, but the Texas defensive front has improved over the last month and should be able to hold this game in check.

Texas might not be perfect, and it has certainly been a disappointment overall, but it was on a three-game winning streak before failing to close out Iowa State last week. It’ll get the groove back in yet another close, interesting game that comes down to the wire.

No one plays up or down to the competition like Texas does. It’ll do it again.

Texas vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Texas 27, Kansas State 23

Texas -7, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

