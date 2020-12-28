Texas vs Colorado: Valero Alamo Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs Colorado Buffaloes: Valero Alamo Bowl prediction and game preview.

Texas vs Colorado: Valero Alamo Bowl Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, December 29

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Network: ESPN

Texas (6-3) vs Colorado (4-1) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Valero Alamo Bowl

– It wasn’t all that long ago that these two were Big 12 rivals who battled in a few major conference championships. This year, both teams played a whole slew of very fun, very tight battles – six of the last eight games for Texas were by eight points or fewer, and every Colorado game was a fight. It’s a nice bowl matchup for both teams with totally different narratives.

– This is gravy for Colorado and head coach Karl Dorrell, whose team was stuck with several cancelations – it didn’t get to play USC – but put together a nice run to set the tone for 2021. Win, and this is the hot team in the Pac-12 going into next year.

It’s been a while since the Buffs won one of these bowl things, using the last three going back to the 2004 Houston against UTEP. That’s it since winning the 1999 Insight.com against Boston College. The program is due.

– Texas head coach Tom Herman was on a hot seat, got a “vote of confidence,” and now he’s in his element. Phenomenal in bowl games, Herman is 4-0 with a shot now to make his offseason a whole lot easier. QB Sam Ehlinger is playing his final game, the offense picked it up late, and for all the concerns and issues for a team that was supposed to be playing for big things, all three losses were just this close to going the other way.

Why Texas, Colorado Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

