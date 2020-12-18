Texas A&M vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs Tennessee prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas A&M (7-1) vs Tennessee (3-6) Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

A&M won’t know where it stands, but it can set the pace.

It plays an early game just as the Big Ten Championship gets going and before the ACC and SEC championships. There won’t be any scoreboard watching, but if Northwestern can stun the world against Ohio State, there’s a chance A&M can move right on up and into the No. 4 CFP spot.

If it can destroy Tennessee, and if Notre Dame beats Clemson, it’ll have a beef. If Clemson blows out Notre Dame, A&M might have an interesting argument that it really is one of the four best teams.

But again, none of College Football Playoff ramifications will matter without a dominant performance by the Aggies.

The offensive line and the running game were amazing against South Carolina and Auburn over the last few weeks, the D leads the SEC in third down stops, the O is third in the nation in third down conversions, and the team owns the time of possession battle.

Tennessee is totally miserable at moving the chains. A&M is going to have the ball for ten more minutes, but …

Why Tennessee Will Win

For all of the problems and issues, Tennessee has a loaded run defense.

The secondary is having a rough go, but up front, the Vols allowed just 72 yards on the ground against Florida and Vanderbilt in the last two games, giving away just 1.5 yards per carry. Georgia and Arkansas had some success, and Alabama went Alabama with five rushing scores, but no one has hit 200 yards on the ground against this D.

Offensively, the Vols have something in Harrison Bailey. He hit 14-of-18 pass for 207 yards and two scores in the blowout win over Vandy, he’s the freshman quarterback who should grow into the job – if he doesn’t get pulled again – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas A&M has to be amazing.

It’s never going to be a flashy and splashy team that will win on style points, but playing great defense, controlling the clock, and methodically coming away with a decisive win should be sexy enough to any committee member who knows his or her stuff.

The two programs have only played three times. A&M won 45-38 in 2016, Tennessee won in a blowout in the 2005 Cotton Bowl, and the Vols took home a 3-0 victory in the 1957 Gator.

A&M will post a good number – even if it doesn’t excite the eye test.

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 38, Tennessee 16

Texas A&M -14, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

