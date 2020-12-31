Texas A&M vs North Carolina: Capital One Orange Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs North Carolina: Capital One Orange Bowl prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs North Carolina: Capital One Orange Bowl Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 2

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas A&M (8-1) vs North Carolina (8-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Capital One Orange Bowl

– If you like your bowl games with massive contrasts in styles, this is about as big as it gets. North Carolina does a good job of controlling the clock, but it likes to hit the home run, relies on the big plays to overcome too many sleepy lulls during games – at least a few key ones this year – and it’s going to keep on coming with a quick pace that can strike quickly.

However, the offense is missing star RB Javonte Williams and top WR Dyami Brown – they’re both out getting ready for the NFL – and it’s going to need to get used to the tempo slowing down to an almost dead stop.

– Texas A&M doesn’t do anything all that fast, but it’s going to come into this was a major attitude after being passed over by the College Football Playoff committee for the fourth spot in the mini-tournament. It plays a deliberate style that dominates the clock, grinds out drives, and makes opposing teams press when they finally get the ball.

It’s a veteran team with a great back in Isaiah Spiller, a veteran QB in Kellen Mond, and a defense that led the SEC in yards allowed and was third in the nation against the run. North Carolina was fourth in the country in yards per carry.

– How many other bowl games feature a matchup of national championship-winning head coaches? None, unless it’s Clemson vs. Alabama for the national title.

UNC’s Mack Brown is fantastic in bowls going 10-2 since 2000, and one of those losses was to Alabama for the 2009 national title. However, the Tar Heels have only won three of their last ten bowl games going back to 2001.

On the other side, A&M has won its last two bowls under Jimbo Fisher – and six of its last nine – who’s 6-2 all-time in bowls with one of those losses coming in the 2014 College Football Playoff.

Why Texas A&M the Orange Bowl

Why North Carolina Will Win the Orange Bowl

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

NEXT: Why Texas A&M Will Win, Why North Carolina Will Win, Texas A&M vs North Carolina Prediction