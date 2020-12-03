Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs Auburn prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Network: ESPN

Texas A&M (6-1) vs Auburn (5-3) Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The Auburn defense is struggling.

It’s not bad against the mediocre offenses, and there’s no shame in getting ripped up by Alabama, but Tennessee came up with more yards than the Tide did – 464 yards to 445 – and consistency has been a huge issue.

The run defense is too soft, there isn’t enough of a pass rush, and both of those things lead to Auburn’s biggest issue.

Third down defense.

The 2019 Tigers allowed teams to convert on just 30% of their third down chances. This year? An SEC-worst 54%, allowing 60% conversions or more in five of the eight games.

Texas A&M might not be a high-flying thrill show like Alabama or Florida, but it’s very steady and very solid – it’s fifth in the nation in third down conversions.

Control the clock, use the deliberate style, and own the tempo.

Why Auburn Will Win

Bo Nix and the passing game are fine.

There were problems against Alabama, but again, blow off everything that happens against the Tide. More importantly for the sophomore, he has been more accurate, and the passing game has boosted up to 220 yards or more in each of the last five games.

That’s part of the reason why Auburn might be able to beat Texas A&M at its own games and win on third downs.

The Tigers have been consistently solid on the money downs. This all ties into how they can pull this off by being deliberate.

A&M will win the time of possession battle, but it’s not going to be a huge margin. As last week showed against LSU, this isn’t the most dynamic Aggie offense at times. As mediocre as the Auburn D has been at times, can it rise up and pull off something big on Senior Day?

Losing to Bama stinks, but ruining A&M’s season would matter. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Texas A&M’s offense is going to be better than it was in the bad weather against LSU last week.

The Aggie defense has been a killer against the run – it hasn’t allowed more than 90 yards in four of the last five games – and sophomore RB Isaiah Spiller has grown into a star with four 100-yard games in the last five.

Auburn will play well, and this will go down to the wire, but when the Aggies need one last definite drive, they’ll get it with Spiller carrying the way.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 26, Auburn 23

Texas A&M -7, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

