Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt prediction and game preview.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee (2-6) vs Vanderbilt (0-8) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Tennessee Will Win

Tennessee is in bad shape, and Vanderbilt is having a rougher time.

The Commodores not only haven’t won a game, and they’re not only dealing with an interim head coach in Todd Fitch after Derek Mason was fired, but they’re also coming off a totally miserable performance against Missouri.

The coverage of the groundbreaking moment from PK Sarah Fuller glossed over that the offense never gave her any chances to try a real kick. Vandy lost 41-0, came up with just 196 yards of total offense, and the Vols can use the break.

Tennessee, for all of its problems, has at least put up a few passing yards. It hasn’t been consistent or smooth sailing, but the team has hit the 240-yard mark in each of the last two games. Now it gets to go against the SEC’s least efficient pass defense. But …

– Week 15 College Schedule

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Tennessee can’t move the ball, even a little bit.

The Vols are dead last in the SEC in third down conversions, generating points is like pulling teeth, and there’s been no consistency whatsoever to the attack.

Tennessee hasn’t hit the 20-point mark in any of its last five games.

Vanderbilt isn’t doing a whole lot right, but for the most part, it’s been able to hit its third down chances, the offensive line hasn’t been awful in pass protection, and the offense moved well before the disaster of a Missouri game.

What’s Going To Happen

Fuller will get a chance to hit a kick.

Vanderbilt might be struggling through COVID issues as well as all the other things happening with the program, but it gets a reeling Tennessee team that can’t seem to do anything right.

However, Tennessee keeps on pressing. It’s not for a lack of effort – injuries and execution are an issue.

It’ll be a low-scoring slugfest with the Vols finally getting a moment of fun.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 14

Bet on Tennessee vs Vanderbilt with BetMGM

Tennessee -15, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections