Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Network: CBS

Tennessee Titans (8-4) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-11) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Mike Glennon is still the Jacksonville quarterback.

That’s not fair – he has been more than solid since taking over the job, but there’s always just one or two plays missing that have proven costly in close losses to Cleveland and Minnesota.

He’s okay, but can he keep up if and when Tennessee opens it up?

After last week’s debacle against Cleveland – 41-35 final score looks better than the actual game – Tennessee will look to start much hotter. Make Glennon throw to come back, and that’s when the problems happen.

Jacksonville has turned it over for times in two of the last three games.

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

Get James Robinson and the running game going.

The ground attack has been shockingly consistent all year. It might not be a dominant attack, and it’s not as good as Cleveland’s, but it should be good for about 140 yards as long as the O commits to it.

The Titans were pounded on a bit over the last month, and Robinson has been a good producer to take the pressure off of …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Mike Glennon, Jacksonville

If your fantasy team is playing in anything important, you’re almost certainly not starting him. However, he really hasn’t been bad fantasy-wise. He’s not going to be a superstar, but in deeper leagues, throwing for 235 yards and two score against Cleveland and 280 yards with a score against Minnesota was fine.

Tennessee made Baker Mayfield look good last week and has allowed 280 passing yards or more in four of the last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

Which Tennessee will show up? It should be the one that looked like a Super Bowl champion against Indianapolis a few weeks ago and less like the one that slept through the early part of the Cleveland game.

AJ Brown is expected to be back, Derrick Henry should rumble through one of the NFL’s worst run defenses, and everything will be back on track.

Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 17

Tennessee -7.55, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

