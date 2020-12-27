Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: NBC

Tennessee Titans (10-4) vs Green Bay Packers (11-3) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

There are a whole slew of big things that can still happen for Tennessee by winning the last two games, but for all intents and purposes, it’s going to take a lot to not at least make the playoffs.

In the expected snow and cold in Green Bay on Sunday night, the Titans should be able to operate better than the Packers. The passing games should still work a bit, but the deep plays aren’t likely to be there.

Tennessee has Derrick Henry to pound away with the running game. Green Bay can run, but the offense revolves around No. 12. Aaron Rodgers should be okay, but this Titan team built to grind things down offensively. However …

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

The Tennessee offense can’t get off the field. It’s last in the NFL in third down stops, allowed more plays run than anyone, and this isn’t going to be the game to keep the D on the field for long stretches of time.

No, if it really is snowing, the Packer passing game isn’t going to be nearly as effective as it needs to be, but Rodgers is brilliant at keeping things moving, the offense leads the league in time of possession, and the O doesn’t turn it over.

This might get sloppy – Green Bay hasn’t turned it over in four games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee

This is it. This is what you’ve been waiting for. Fantasy owners with Alvin Kamara, and even Myles Gaskin and Jeff Wilson have enjoyed a bit weekend so far, and now those with Henry need him to do what he does – carry it over 20 times, point for well over 100 yards, run for multiple scores. The Green Bay run defense isn’t bad, and in the slop – if that’s what happens – the defense will take its chances on Ryan Tannehill.

What’s Going To Happen

Green Bay already has the NFL North clinched, but it’ll know what it needs to do for the No. 1 seed and the desperately wanted bye. If Seattle loses to the Rams, a Green Bay win gets that top spot and everyone can rest against the Bears next week. It’ll happen.

At least, Green Bay will get the win to be in a position for that one seed. The ground game will use a slew of options, Rodgers will spread it around with a good midrange passing game, and Henry will get slowed just enough to get by.

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, Line

Green Bay 24, Tennessee 20

Green Bay -3, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

