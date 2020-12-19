Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: FOX

Tennessee Titans (9-4) vs Detroit Lions (5-8) Game Preview

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

This team has found its fight again.

It certainly didn’t in the Thanksgiving Day disaster against Houston, but once Matt Patricia was sacked, the team stepped up with a fun comeback win over Chicago, and it kept fighting to try coming back against Green Bay in a loss.

The passing game wasn’t bad over the last few games, and Tennessee’s secondary gets hammered. The Titans have allowed 249 passing yards or more in nine of the lat ten games, and they’re about to get thrown on, but …

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Is Matthew Stafford healthy? He got crunched late against Green Bay, and now he’s questionable at best. The bigger problem is on the other side.

Tennessee is going to run and keep running – it’s going to keep on feeding Derrick Henry until the Lions can prove they can stop him. Detroit has one of the league’s worst run defenses, giving up 120 yards or more in three of the last four games, and now it’s time to get a huge day out of …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Derrick Henry, Tennessee

This is his week. For all fantasy players, you’re either in the playoffs with Henry, or the rest of your team was a disaster. He’s 468 yards away from 2,000 with five 100-yard days in the last seven, and with all 14 of his touchdowns in the last 11 games. You want two scores and 100 yards in the first half.

What’s Going To Happen

The Lions are going to be plucky no matter what the deal is with Stafford, but it won’t be nearly enough. The defense is going to try, but the Titans will score on their first three possession and coast from there.

Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Tennessee 34, Detroit 24

Tennessee -11.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

