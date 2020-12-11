TCU vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview

TCU vs Louisiana Tech prediction and game preview.

TCU vs Louisiana Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: FS1

TCU (5-4) vs Louisiana Tech (5-3) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

The Bulldogs are fresh with just one game since Halloween – rolling by North Texas in a 42-31 shootout a few weeks ago.

The offense isn’t showing its normal firepower of the last few years, and the defense isn’t showing the playmaking ability in the backfield like it should, but there aren’t a lot of giveaways, the O takes advantage of its opportunities, and the team has been competitive against everyone by BYU.

The passing combination of Aaron Allen and Luke Anthony worked great in a strong win over UAB, and TCU is struggling all year against the pass.

Only Oklahoma was able to go off against the Horned Frog secondary, but getting to 200 yards through the air isn’t a problem against this D.

Why TCU Will Win

Louisiana Tech doesn’t do anything all that great, and it especially can’t run.

The passing game is okay, and again, Allen and Anthony have been fine, but there isn’t enough pop for the Horned Frogs to be too concerned. The TCU pass rush is good enough to take over, and the defense is among the best in the country at stopping third downs.

Offensively, QB Max Duggan is running well – two 100-yard days in the last four with nine touchdowns on the year – and the passing attack should be good enough to get to 200 yards.

Get up early, and turn the game over to the lines. The Horned Frogs should be able to keep the mistakes to a minimum and take advantage of their chances to pull away.

What’s Going To Happen

Louisiana Tech isn’t all that bad, but it’s not going to be able do anything on the ground and it won’t throw deep here.

This won’t be anything scintillating, but TCU will go through a business-like effort to roll to an easy win after coming up with a few early scores and a hot start.

TCU vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

TCU 38, Louisiana Tech 17

TCU -21.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

