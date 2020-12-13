Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Network: FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) vs Minnesota Vikings (6-6) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

The Buccaneers are going to go after Dalvin Cook first, second, and third – they lead the NFL in run defense – but it’s going to be bombs away for the Vikings.

Tampa Bay can’t seem to get the job done against decent passing games.

Jared Goff and the Rams rolled for 376 passing yards a few weeks ago, and Patrick Mahomes went ballistic last week as the Chiefs threw for 456 yards. Here comes Kirk Cousins and a passing game that’s been fantastic for most of the year and has rolled lately in the great run of wins.

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

Tom Brady should have a huge day against the Viking secondary. Minnesota has been steadily mediocre against the pass, even though it hasn’t faced a decent quarterback for over a month.

For all of the problems Brady and the Bucs have had with mistakes and not being able to come through in key moments, the yards will be there. Brady is a lock for 300 yards, there should be a little bit of a running game to rely on, and then the defense has to do the rest with at least two takeaways.

Minnesota has turned it over multiple times in the last four games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Justin Jefferson. Minnesota

He just keeps on rolling. Targeted 25 times in the last two games and coming up with four touchdown catches in the last three. Adam Thielen continues to be Cousins’ guy when needed, but Jefferson is the deep threat who opens everything up. Averaging 17 yards per catch, he has 61 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns.

What’s Going To Happen

Tampa Bay gave up over 400 yards of total offense in the three losses in the last four games, and Minnesota doesn’t have a problem hitting that mark.

But not this week.

Cook will be bottled up, and a big day from Cousins won’t be enough against what should be a balanced day from the Bucs to stop the slide.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 27, Minnesota 20

Tampa Bay -6.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

