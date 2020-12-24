Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 26

Game Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Network: NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-5) vs Detroit Lions (5-9) Game Preview

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

The Tampa Bay secondary has struggled in a big way over the last several games. The one time it didn’t was when Minnesota spent the game two weeks ago running on the Bucs for the most yards they gave up all year on the ground.

In the other three games in the last four, Tampa Bay was hit for well over 300 yards. Playing Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff had something to do with that, and then Matt Ryan went off last week.

The Detroit passing game has a few issues and concerns – to put it mildly – but the O has hit 240 passing yards or more in eight of the last nine games.

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

Detroit has hit a wall.

It was bad before, and now Matthew Stafford is questionable at best, interim head coach Darrell Bevell is out, and the team continues to have defensive issues. How bad have things been? The NFL’s worst scoring defense has allowed 30 points or more in each of the last four games.

Tampa Bay can’t do too much maneuvering in the playoff chase, but a win makes the 5 seed possible. As long as Tom Brady and the passing game stay hot – not a problem against this Detroit secondary – this should be a breeze.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Can Godwin finally break out? He’s way, way, way over due for a big game with just four touchdown catches and no 100-yard days on the year. Mike Evans has been a force, Antonio Brown caught a big touchdown last week, and Rob Gronkowski has been a bigger part of the puzzle. If you’re ever going to play Godwin, this would be the week against this Detroit D.

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit is going to be plucky. It’s fighting, it’s been a different-energy team since Matt Patricia was fired, and …

It’s been awful.

The defense is struggling way too much, the offense shouldn’t be able to keep up if Tampa Bay gets off to a decent start, and the Bucs and Brady should stay hot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 40, Detroit 27

Tampa Bay -9.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

