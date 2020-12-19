Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) vs Atlanta Falcons (4-9) Game Preview

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

The Tampa Bay offense is all about Tom Brady and the passing game, and while it’s fine, and he’s fine, it needs the running attack to make things go. It’s struggling, though, with three games in the last five with fewer than 100 rushing yards.

That’s a problem, but the turnovers have been a bigger issue. There weren’t any against Minnesota last week, but the nine in the previous five games were a problem. However …

Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Win

The Falcons are struggling against the run. The Saints ran wild a few weeks ago, the Chargers ran well last week, and the run defense all of a sudden is struggling a bit after few big days.

Offensively, this is a banged up team. Julio Jones is out, Todd Gurley isn’t close to being his normal self, and the offense has slowed down, especially with the running game. If Tampa Bay gets up early, this is over.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

Steady throughout the year, Evans scored a touchdown in nine of the 13 games, even if he’s not coming up with big yards. His two 100-yard days came early in the season, but he’s still been a fantasy star as long as he’s getting into the end zone. Atlanta’s secondary hasn’t been great, but it doesn’t give up a whole lot of touchdowns.

What’s Going To Happen

Atlanta is way too hurt. The team is battling still, but it’s playing out the string without enough key offensive parts to handle a Tampa Bay team that needs this. It’s currently the 6-seed in the NFC, and it clinches a playoff spot with a win.

It’ll do it with this being all but over at halftime – the Bucs will take control in the second half.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Tampa Bay 27, Atlanta 16

Tampa Bay -5.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

