Stanford vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview

Stanford vs Oregon State prediction and game preview.

Stanford vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Network: ESPNU

Stanford (2-2) vs Oregon State (2-3) Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

What’s Stanford doing right in its two-game winning streak? The passing game hasn’t been bad throughout the year, the running game has been okay at times, and overall, the offensive line is fine.

This isn’t a dominant offense, but the Cardinal have rushed for over 190 yards twice in the four games and Oregon State has the Pac-12’s second-worst run defense.

While 190 yards might not seem like a lot, the 2019 Stanford offense failed to run for the mark last year and did it only once in the previous 28 games before this season.

Oregon State isn’t generating a lick of pressure in the backfield.

Why Oregon State Will Win

Jermar Jefferson is back.

He missed the Utah game after having to sit out due to COVID contact tracing protocols, but all is fine and now he’s in. He was coming off an epic 226-yard day against Oregon, averaging 7.4 yards per carry for the season with seven touchdowns in the four games.

The Stanford run defense hasn’t been miserable, but it’s allowed over 200 yards twice in the four games and, like Oregon State’s D, the line isn’t generating any pressure, either. That’s part of the reason why the Cardinal are dead last in college football in third down defense – allowing teams to convert a whopping 57% of the time.

What’s Going To Happen

Thanks to the protocols in Santa Clara county, Stanford is playing on the four the fourth time now in five games.

Oregon State is a different team with Jefferson in the backfield, and it needs him with starting QB Tristan Gebbia out for the year with a hamstring injury suffered late against Oregon. Freshman QB Chance Nolan wasn’t bad in the loss to Utah, but he missed almost half of his passes.

Stanford will swarm all over Jefferson, and Nolan won’t be able to pick up the slack. Stanford’s D might be awful on third downs, but Oregon State’s O is awful at converting and won’t take advantage of the opportunities.

Stanford vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Stanford 30, Oregon State 24

Stanford -3, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

