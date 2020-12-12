SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

SEC

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

By December 12, 2020 3:10 am

By |

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 15 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 48-12, ATS: 29-31, Point Total: 39-21
– Bet on SEC football at BetMGM

Saturday, December 12

Alabama at Arkansas

12:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -31, o/u: 68.5

Georgia at Missouri

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -13, o/u: 54

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -15, o/u: 50.5

LSU at Florida

7:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -24, o/u: 68

Auburn at Mississippi State

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -7, o/u: 49.5

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Canceled

, , , , , , , , , , Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Features, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, News, Ole Miss, Schedules, SEC, SEC, South Carolina, Teams Conferences, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Week 15

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home