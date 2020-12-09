SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 15

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 15 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 48-12, ATS: 29-31, Point Total: 39-21
Saturday, December 12
Alabama at Arkansas
12:00 ESPN
Line: Alabama -31, o/u: 68.5
Georgia at Missouri
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -13, o/u: 54
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -15, o/u: 50.5
LSU at Florida
7:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -24, o/u: 68
Auburn at Mississippi State
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -7, o/u: 49.5
Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Canceled