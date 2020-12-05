SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

By December 5, 2020 4:12 am

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 14 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 43-12, ATS: 28-27, Point Total: 36-19
Saturday, December 5

Texas A&M at Auburn

12:00 ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -7, o/u: 48.5

Arkansas at Missouri

12:00 SEC Network
Line: Missouri -3, o/u: 51.5

Florida at Tennessee

3:30 CBS
Line: Florida -17.5, o/u: 67

Vanderbilt at Georgia

4:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -36, o/u: 54

South Carolina at Kentucky

7:30 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -11.5, o/u: 48

Alabama at LSU

8:00 CBS
Line: Alabama -29.5, o/u: 67

