SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 14

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 14 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 43-12, ATS: 28-27, Point Total: 36-19
Saturday, December 5
Texas A&M at Auburn
12:00 ESPN
Line: Texas A&M -7, o/u: 48.5
Arkansas at Missouri
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Missouri -3, o/u: 51.5
Florida at Tennessee
3:30 CBS
Line: Florida -17.5, o/u: 67
Vanderbilt at Georgia
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Georgia -36, o/u: 54
South Carolina at Kentucky
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -11.5, o/u: 48
Alabama at LSU
8:00 CBS
Line: Alabama -29.5, o/u: 67