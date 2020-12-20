Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Prediction, Game Preview

Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: FOX

Seattle Seahawks (9-4) vs Washington Football Team (6-7) Game Preview

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

Okay, Dwayne Haskins, let’s do this.

The Football Team needs to know if it’s big draft pick from a few years ago can get it done now that Alex Smith is hurt with a leg injury, but he’s helped by a defense that’s playing lights out over the last four games – all wins.

The D has forced eight takeaways in the run, the run defense isn’t allowing much of anything, and the secondary is one of the best in the league at limiting the deep ball – a must against Seattle.

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

Haskins isn’t awful, but …

The team wasn’t winning with him in, which wasn’t necessarily right considering he had one miserable game against Cleveland, threw for 314 yards against Baltimore, and then was benched after a lackluster effort the following week. Now he and the Washington offense have to keep up with Seattle, and the Football Team doesn’t have the backfield to do it.

It was against the Jets, but Seattle played its strongest game of the year in the 40-3 win. The ground game was great, Russell Wilson was solid, and there was just one turnover. The Seahawks are getting a good groove out of the ground game with …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Chris Carson, Seattle

He hasn’t been fantastic, but he’s been able to crank out over five yards per carry and be used a bit as a receiver. He’ll never be the star of the show, but he has a receiving touchdown in each of the last three games and in six of the last seven.

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Washington D come through? It’s this simple for Seattle – it’s 9-0 when it doesn’t turn the ball over multiple times, and it’s 0-4 when it does. Washington has forced two more more takeaways in three of the last four games, and …

Haskins will be fine. Seattle will turn it over a few times.

Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Prediction, Line

Washington 23, Seattle 20

Seattle -6.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

