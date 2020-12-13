Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Network: CBS

Seattle Seahawks (8-4) vs New York Jets (0-12) Game Preview

Why New York Jets Will Win

At least the defense isn’t going to blitz with a lead on the last play of a game now.

The Jets really did play well against Las Vegas last week with a huge day from the running game, a good defensive effort against the Raider ground attack, and with a solid enough game from Sam Darnold to almost pull it out.

It wasn’t his fault they lost.

Seattle has been weird. The offense wasn’t great against Philadelphia, and it couldn’t score against the Giants. New York needs another off game and a whole slew of breaks, but …

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers.

It really is this crazy-simple. If Seattle turns it over multiple times, it loses. If it doesn’t, it wins.

It’s 8-0 when turning it over fewer than twice, and 0-4 when it does. The Jets have forced two takeaways in each of the last two games and five times on the year, but this is in Seattle’s control. It’s about an overall focused effort for this bunch – the turnovers are merely an indicator of how much it’s pressing.

It should have to push too hard against the league’s second-worst pass defense.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle

Is this another late season swoon? He struggled late last year, and he hasn’t been himself over the last few weeks this year, either. He hasn’t thrown for 270 yards in any of his last four games with just three touchdown passes and no touchdown runs. But this is it. This is the game against the Jets. This is the one you’ve been waiting for and this is why you’re playing him.

What’s Going To Happen

Everything will go back to form.

Seattle will bounce back from the lousy performance against the Giants, the Jets will return to its struggling self after almost getting by the Raiders, and Wilson will go off.

Be mad if Wilson doesn’t blow past 300 passing yards.

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Seattle 34, New York Jets 17

Seattle -14.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

