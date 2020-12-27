Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Network: FOX

Los Angeles Rams (9-5) vs Seattle Seahawks (10-4) Game Preview

Why Seattle Seahawks Will Win

Seattle is already in the playoffs, but now it’s jockeying for position with an outside shot of getting the No. 1 spot if Green Bay collapses.

First, it has to avoid getting hit by a Los Angeles team that’s going to come out roaring after the embarrassing loss to the Jets.

It starts for the Seahawks by keeping the running game rolling after going for over 170 yards in each of the last two games and doing a great job of controlling things when the passing game is slowed. However …

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

The Ram defense continues to be solid. Even against the Jets, LA didn’t give up 300 yards of total offense – it was the third straight game it did that and the fourth in the last five games.

Yeah, LA lost to the Jets, but it has a way of following up clunkers with a brilliant performance. How did it beat the Seahawks the first time around? The defense held them to 333 yards and forced three takeaways. However, this should be more of a shootout, and that means the Rams need a big day out of …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles

Cam Akers is hurting, and now it’s up to Jared Goff to get the passing attack going and for Henderson to take over the running game. He hasn’t done much over the last several weeks with just six carries over the last three games, but if he’s the main man, he should be able to run well enough to be considered for a playoff spot. However …

What’s Going To Happen

This is Goff’s day. He has to keep up on the road and be ready in what should be a bit of a shootout.

Again, the Rams have a way of fixing the glitch and coming up with a great game after a bad one. The win, and they’re in the playoffs – or if Chicago loses to Jacksonville. Win, and the NFC West will be there with a win over Arizona next week.

The two passing games will take over as the game goes on, but the Ram defense will come up with the one stop the Seahawks won’t.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 26, Seattle 24

Seattle -1, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

