San Jose State vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

San Jose State vs Hawaii prediction and game preview.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Network: Spectrum

San Jose State (4-0) vs Hawaii (3-3) Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

How have the Spartans been doing it to get to 4-0? The defense has been a rock, the offense is getting good quarterback play out of Nick Starkel, and the passing game is efficient and effective without a lot of mistakes.

Hawaii’s secondary hasn’t been gouged, but it allowed 220 yards or more three times partially due to a defensive front that doesn’t get behind the line.

There’s no Hawaii pass rush to worry about, and Starkel will have plenty of time behind a line that’s allowed just three sacks in four games.

Why Hawaii Will Win

The Rainbow Warriors are at home for their third straight game, pushing Boise State in a close loss a few weeks ago, handing Nevada its only loss last week, and now they get a shot to finally go on a wee bit of a run.

The defense might not be anything special, but it’s been able to generate a league-high ten takeaways, the passing game doesn’t throw picks, and overall, there aren’t a ton of mistakes – the team doesn’t beat itself.

San Jose State doesn’t have enough of a running game to matter, so Hawaii catches a break – there’s been an issue so far with the good ground attacks.

What’s Going To Happen

This was originally supposed to be in San Jose, but local restrictions forced the game to be moved to Hawaii.

San Jose State is playing its first true road game of the year – the win over San Diego State was at a neutral site – just when Hawaii appears to be finding its stride.

The Rainbow Warriors were able to keep Nevada from going off last week, and they’ll do the same this week. Expect a low scoring fight with Hawaii getting the one stop it needs in the final moments.

San Jose State vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Hawaii 24, San Jose State 23

San Jose State -2.5, o/u: 60

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

