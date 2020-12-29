San Jose State vs Ball State: Offerpad Arizona Bowl Prediction, Game Preview

San Jose State vs Ball State: Offerpad Arizona Bowl prediction and game preview.

San Jose State vs Ball State: Offerpad Arizona Bowl Broadcast

Date: Thursday, December 31

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Network: CBS

San Jose State (7-0) vs Ball State (6-1) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Offerpad Arizona Bowl

– The Allstate Sugar Bowl – a College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson – and this. Those are the only two bowl games with a matchup of conference champions. Ball State is a veteran team with a good balance and a whole lot of offense. It shocked Buffalo to win the MAC Championship, but handling Mountain West champion San Jose State is a whole different issue.

– It’s the best season in the history of San Jose State football, going 7-0 with every win by double-digits. The program has won its last four bowl games, but it took since 1987 to get them. Head coach Brent Brennan has become a hot name on the coaching carousel circuit, QB Nick Starkel has been fantastic after transferring in from Arkansas – and before that Texas A&M – and the defense has been steadily great.

– Ball State has never won a bowl game in seven tries – this is the first attempt since 2013. The Cardinals have problems against good passing teams, but they own the turnover battle with an ultra-aggressive style on both sides of the ball.

Overall, this young bowl hasn’t been bad. Two of the five games have gone to overtime, the inaugural effort was fun – a 28-23 Nevada win over Colorado State – and technically, this is the biggest matchup yet with the two conference champs.

Why San Jose State, Ball State Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

