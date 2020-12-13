San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Football Team prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Francisco 49ers (5-6) vs Washington Football Team (5-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

The defense continues to be fantastic.

The offense might not be anything amazing, but the Football Team run defense has been a brick wall – allowing 70 yards or fewer in three of the last four games – and not allowing more than 350 yards in total offense in six of the last seven games.

This isn’t a high-powered San Francisco offense. The team gets by on turnovers and finding ways to take advantage of every opportunity, but giveaways are a huge problem – the Niners have turned it over 15 times in the last six games.

Why San Francisco 49ers Will Win

Washington’s offense is hardly anything special.

Pittsburgh flat-out choked in last week’s loss to Washington. Give Alex Smith and company credit for coming back when the chances were there, but the O still isn’t doing a whole lot down the field, the running game doesn’t have Antonio Gibson, and unlike Pittsburgh, San Francisco likely won’t lose the momentum if it gets up right away.

If the D can take the ball away, there’s a shot.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Raheem Mostert, San Francisco

For everyone all fired up for Mostert to be back in the mix, getting a touchdown two weeks ago against the Raiders was big, but the yards haven’t been there yet. The Niners need his explosiveness, but he’s hasn’t averaged over five yards per carry in the last three games, and he’s hardly a workhorse. Oh, he’s starting in the your fantasy playoffs, but he’s not hitting the home run, he’s striking out.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s all about momentum with this Washington team. Alex Smith is playing well enough, the defense has been amazing, and the three-game winning streak is for real – beating the Steelers proved that.

However, this is the end of a brutal run of four road games in five weeks. It’s like a road game for San Francisco, too, playing in Glendale, Arizona, but after a disastrous performance in the loss to Buffalo, it’ll bounce back defensively.

Neither offense will do anything amazing, but it’ll come down to turnovers. San Francisco will give away more.

San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Washington 20, San Francisco 17

Bet on San Francisco 49ers vs Washington Football Team with BetMGM

San Francisco -3, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas