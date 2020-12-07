Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Football Team prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Monday, December 7

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0) vs Washington Football Team (4-7) Game Preview

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

The Washington defense continues to be terrific, and now the offense is picking it up, too.

The D is second in the NFL in first downs allowed, it’s been great at keeping the big pass plays to a minimum, and the run defense hasn’t allowed more than 70 yards in either of the last two games. The two takeaways in each of the last two help, too.

The emergence of Alex Smith and the running of Antonio Gibson have been a huge part of the two-game winning streak, there’s a decent enough balance to be versatile, and the team is great at capitalizing off of mistakes.

However …

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

Whoopee. The Football Team rocked Cincinnati and Dallas – like that’s hard.

Pittsburgh might have lost star pass rusher Bud Dupree, but the big plays should be there for the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense and top D overall. The Baltimore game last week was an outlier for a slew of reasons, but even before that, the defense was able dominate with multiple takeaways in evert game but the wins over Houston and Tennessee.

Washington doesn’t turn the ball over often, but it’ll give it up a few times. The Steeler offense that’s sputtering a bit could use the help.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington

The former Memphis do-it-all star has turned into a No. 1 caliber franchise fantasy back over the last several weeks. Great around the goal line, he has eight touchdowns in his last five games with two 100-yard days during the stretch.

The Pittsburgh defense might be a rock, but it’ll give up rushing yards – four of the last five teams have torn off 129 yards or more.

What’s Going To Happen

There was a whole lot of bluster about how the team didn’t play all that well, and about how being 11-0 doesn’t matter when there are so many struggles running the ball, but Pittsburgh has the luxury of tweaking because it’s just that good.

The defense will keep Alex Smith from getting comfortable, Gibson will struggle to find room, and it’ll be a grind. The Steelers will struggle once again on the ground – they failed to hit 100 yards in five of the last six games – and they won’t do it this week. But the passing game will be more explosive than was against Baltimore, and there won’t be all the misfires and drops.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 30, Washington 17

Pittsburgh -6.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

