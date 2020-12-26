Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3) vs Indianapolis Colts (10-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

Pittsburgh is all of a sudden bad a football.

There’s no running game whatsoever, Ben Roethlisberger can’t throw, and the team hasn’t hit the 20-point mark in the last four.

The defense is still more than fine, but the problems with dropped passes, a lack of offensive pop, and too many turnovers are killing a team that’s playing like it hit a wall.

Indianapolis is the opposite with no turnovers in the last three games, a +7 turnover margin during that winning streak, and with teh running game cranking up to balance out the attack.

– CFN Expert Picks: NFL Week 16

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

The Steelers need a little bit of tweaking more than a total overhaul.

The offensive line isn’t going to all of a sudden figure out how to get the running game going, but as long as everyone can relax a bit, and when – not if – Roethlisberger starts throwing in a better rhythm – this O should be able to go again.

Losing Bud Dupree mattered to the pass rush and the defensive production, but the Steelers are still second in the NFL in total and scoring defense, and now they get to turn it loose against a Colt O line missing both of its starting tackles.

– College Football Bowl Previews, Predictions

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh

Where did he go? The three-touchdown day against Philadelphia seems like it was years ago – it was Week 5 – and as the team has stalled, so has Claypool. He hasn’t scored a touchdown in four games and hasn’t pushed past 54 yards. The targets are there, but if Roethlisberger isn’t stronger, those deep plays aren’t going to click.

– NFL Week 16 Schedule, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Pittsburgh is hanging on to the No. 2 spot and the lead in the AFC North for dear life. Things can get really, really interesting with the game against the Browns – who play the Jets – next week.

Indianapolis will give up enough deep plays to make Pittsburgh keep testing things, but the lines will keep playing well, the offensive balance will still be there, and the momentum of both sides will keep on rolling.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 23, Pittsburgh 17

Bet on Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts with BetMGM

PICK, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: Die Hard

1: Every other Christmas movie ever made