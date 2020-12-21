Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Monday, December 21

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) vs Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1) Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

It’s time for the defense to take over.

It hasn’t been bad over the last two losses, but the secondary has been hit a bit, and Buffalo was able to run relatively well and Alex Smith and Washington threw enough to pull off the upset.

Cincinnati’s running game doesn’t work, the offense has scored ten points or fewer in four of the last five games, and the turnovers are flowing with two more in each of the last five games and in six of the last seven.

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The Bengals need the Steelers to continue to be off.

The Pittsburgh running game isn’t working even a little bit – it hasn’t hit 70 yards in six of the last seven games and failed to hit 50 in five of those – there have been an impossible number of drops, and team seemed like it hit a bit of a wall after all the strange scheduling twists and turns throughout December.

Cincinnati has to somehow get QB Ryan Finley into an early groove just to keep the chains moving. This has to be a low-scoring game, the Bengal D has to be great, and the Steelers have to screw up.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh

The Steelers win this by not screwing up, not taking a lot of chances, and relying on the defense to take care of the rest. However, that only works if the receivers start making more plays, and that includes Ebron. He’s being targeted enough to be a major factor, but has too many key drops and has just one touchdown catch in the last five games. After catching just two passes against Buffalo, watch out for a big performance.

What’s Going To Happen

Pittsburgh will get back on track fast.

There still won’t be a Steeler running game, but the Cincinnati offense won’t be able to take advantage to many opportunities, if any.

It’ll be a businesslike effort from the O, a charged up game from the D, and Pittsburgh will get back on track before dealing with Indianapolis next week.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 31, Cincinnati 10

Pittsburgh -12.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

