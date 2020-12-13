Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Broadcast

Date: Sunday, December 13

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: NBC

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) vs Buffalo Bills (8-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

The team still has a defense.

It got away with a bad performance against a Baltimore team without Lamar Jackson, and it got tagged with too many dropped passes and missed opportunities in the loss to Washington. Give the Football Team credit, but the Steelers gacked that away.

The pass rush is still fantastic – even without Bud Dupree – and the D is still great at getting off the field. Last week was the first time since the win over Tennessee six game earlier the defense didn’t come up with at least two takeaways. Buffalo will be more than happy to get everything back up to speed – it turned it over six times in the last three games.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

Pittsburgh can’t run the ball.

At all.

It’s not for a lack of trying, and it’s not for a lack of inspirational talks and screaming. This thing just doesn’t work. Part of the reason has been the loss of James Conner for the last few weeks – he’s back – but it’s mostly because the offensive line isn’t getting the job done.

Buffalo’s run defense hasn’t been anything great, but it’s been able to allow fewer than 90 yards in three of the last four games.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo

It’s one of the toughest calls of the fantasy playoffs – or the big week before the tournament – do you really want to play Allen against a frothing-at-the-mouth Steeler D.

You have to.

Allen has had better statistical games, but has yet to put up a better performance than hitting 80% of his passes for 375 yards and four scores with no picks last week in the win over San Francisco. He’s going against the league’s second-best pass defense, but you always play your stars – no matter what.

What’s Going To Happen

Pittsburgh wasn’t overrated by any stretch, but it also got the break of playing a very, very weak schedule after getting past Tennessee and Baltimore well over a month ago. This seems like a team that’s out of its rhythm with all of the off games, and that’s about to continue.

Buffalo is a Kyler Murray miracle throw away from being on a six-game winning streak. It might not be pretty, and Allen will be under pressure all game long, but the Bills will come come up with a strong defensive day at home.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Prediction, Line

Buffalo 23, Pittsburgh 20

Bet on Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills with BetMGM

Buffalo -2, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 5

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas