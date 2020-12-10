Pitt vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Pitt vs Georgia Tech prediction and game preview.

Pitt vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Thursday, December 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Pitt (5-5) vs Georgia Tech (3-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Pitt Will Win

The Panther run defense hasn’t been a brick wall, but it’s been good enough – it stuffed Clemson’s Travis Etienne and hasn’t allowed 160 yards this year.

It’s this simple. Georgia Tech will have a hard time winning if it’s not running well.

Pitt continues to live into the backfield – leading the nation in tackles for loss with 105 on the year, 10.5 per game, and with eight against Clemson a few weeks ago – and Georgia Tech doesn’t do much to keep good lines from being productive.

Make the Yellow Jackets throw, don’t turn the ball over, and …

– Week 15 College Schedule

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Turnovers are a big issue for the Panthers.

Sometimes.

The problems have mostly come against the star teams with three giveaways against Notre Dame and five against Clemson, but Georgia Tech has to find a way to force mistakes.

Georgia Tech’s defense is aggressive enough to take the ball away in bunches sometimes, coming up with multiple turnovers five times including five against Duke against a few weeks ago.

Pitt’s offense struggles to keep the chains moving, the running game doesn’t work, and there are more than enough penalties to stall drives. However …

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech’s pass defense is awful.

It allowed over 300 yards in each of the last two games, game up 500 to Clemson, and in the midst of all of that didn’t get hit too hard by Notre Dame or Boston College because they were too busy running.

After a rough day with four picks a few weeks ago against Clemson, the Panther passing attack will roll.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Pitt vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Pitt 38, Georgia Tech 17

Bet on Pitt vs Georgia Tech with BetMGM

Pitt -7, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Wonder Woman 1984

1: A Holly Dolly Christmas

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections