Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State Nittany Lions vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs Rutgers Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Penn State (1-5) vs Rutgers (2-4) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Penn State Will Win

Did the Nittany Lions find its running back to work around?

They haven’t had a lick of luck keeping their backs healthy, but freshman Keyvone Lee carried the offense though the Michigan game with 134 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries – he finally started to get the ball more after running for a score in each of the previous two games.

Penn State is actually moving the ball. It’s good on third downs, the secondary has been fine, and considering this is the worst start in the program’s history, the team hasn’t been all that awful.

It hasn’t been consistent, it hasn’t been able to run the ball well enough, and …

– Week 14 College Schedule

Why Rutgers Will Win

Penn State turns the ball over way, way too much.

It starts with an offensive line that isn’t getting the job done in pass protection, and it hasn’t been able to do enough for the running game on a regular basis.

Penn State turned it over eight times in the first five games – going -9 in turnover margin – and it was clean against Michigan.

Rutgers doesn’t have a pass rush, but it’s active, it comes up with a slew of tackles for loss, and it’s good at keeping the turnover margin within range.

The seven takeaways against Michigan State were flashy, and there have been just four forced turnover since, but the team is 2-0 when winning the turnover margin.

– CFN Experts Picks: College

What’s Going To Happen

Penn State is still struggling, and this isn’t going to be the layup the program is used to against Rutgers, but the Michigan win will be when the pivot comes.

The Nittany Lions should’ve been the winner against Indiana, they weren’t that awful against Ohio State, and …

They’ve struggled. That was more of a negative momentum thing – combined with the injuries and inconsistencies on the O line – but it’ll struggle through its second win of the season with a running game that takes over early on.

Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Penn State 30, Rutgers 23

Bet on Penn State vs Rutgers with BetMGM

Penn State -11, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Gangs of London

1: Hillbilly Elegy

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl & CFP Projections