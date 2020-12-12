Penn State vs Michigan State Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Michigan State prediction and game preview.

Penn State vs Michigan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

Network: ESPN

Penn State (2-5) vs Michigan State (2-4) Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Michigan State had a bad day against Ohio State, but when the team gets good play out of the lines, it can win.

It was able to run well enough to get by Northwestern, and even though the ground attack hasn’t been anything great, the team is 2-0 when running for over 100 yards and 0-4 when it doesn’t.

Penn State has been good against the better passing teams, but it’s been hammered on by anyone who tries to run, allowing over 100 yards five times.

On the other side, the defensive front has had its problems, but it leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss and there’s enough of a pass rush to be a problem.

Why Penn State Will Win

The team has pulled up out of the nosedive.

It was a rough first part of the season in the worst start ever for the program, but the effort was there, and there just wasn’t a whole lot of luck. What changed? The running game took over with two straight 200-yard days – 502 yards combined – helped by the emergence of the quarterbacks as more dangerous runners.

Michigan State’s defense is coming off a rough day, giving up 322 on the ground to Ohio State.

The Nittany Lion offense is doing a strong job of controlling the clock, the team is second in the Big Ten in total offense, and the secondary has been terrific.

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State isn’t scoring, it’s not getting the offense moving, and it’s having massive problems with turnovers.

Penn State is trending up, it’s saving its season with a good formula that’s starting to work, and it’s going to rely on a defense that’s allowed fewer than 300 yards four times and an O that’s getting the ground game going.

Penn State makes it three straight wins.

Penn State vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Penn State 27, Michigan State 13

Penn State -15.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

