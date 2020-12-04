Oregon vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon Ducks vs Cal Golden Bears prediction and game preview.

Oregon vs Cal Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

Network: ESPN

Oregon (4-1) vs Cal (0-3) Game Preview

Why Oregon Will Win

Oregon screwed it up last week in the fog against Oregon State – losing 41-38 to an any possible College Football Playoff dreams – but win this, win next week against Washington, and it’s off to the Pac-12 Championship to defend its title.

The offense is working just fine with Tyler Shough doing a terrific job in the first four games – the two picks against the Beavers, though were and issue – and the explosion has been there for the balanced attack.

On the other side, Cal just can’t get this thing to work. The offense ran well against Stanford, but couldn’t throw. The passing game was great against Oregon State, but the ground attack failed.

There’s no pass rush, the offensive line isn’t stopping anyone from getting into the backfield, and …

Why Cal Will Win

Oregon can’t get into the backfield.

It’s one of the stranger fails of the abbreviated Pac-12 season so far. The Ducks have the talent, and they’ve got the stars who should be living behind the line, but D has four sacks in four games.

Kayvon Thibodeaux only has one sack, and LB Noah Sewell led the way with just two of the team’s four.

What’s Cal doing right? Again, the running game worked against Stanford – freshman Damien Moore and senior Marcel Dancy took turns ripping through the Cardinal – and now they get to go against the Duck D that’s been hammered for close to 270 rushing yards in each of the last two games.

Having the Pac-12’s worst run defense wasn’t supposed to be a part of the plan.

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon will get it back after the Oregon State loss. The defense will still have problems up front, but Cal won’t get enough out of the offense to take advantage of every key break.

Expect more Oregon running, an even better tempo than the normal fast-paced fun show, and for Cal to have a very, very hard time keeping up. The Bear defensive front will get hammered for well over 200 yards.

Oregon vs Cal Prediction, Line

Oregon 37, Cal 27

Oregon -8.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

