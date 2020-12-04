Oregon State vs Utah Prediction, Game Preview

Oregon State vs Utah prediction and game preview.

Oregon State vs Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 5

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: ESPN

Oregon State (2-2) vs Utah (0-2) Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

The running game has stepped it up, improving each of the last three weeks and roaring in last week’s huge win over Oregon.

Jermar Jefferson has arguably been the league’s best player, running for 675 yard and seven touchdowns in four games, averaging well over seven yards per carry with seven scores.

The Oregon State passing game is working, too. It rolled against Washington State to stat the season, threw for 263 against Oregon, and it should work well against a Utah secondary that struggled over the first two games.

The Beaver offensive line has been terrific, but …

Why Utah Will Win

The Utah run defense has been a brick wall from the start.

One of the best in the country throughout last year, it only allowed one 100-yard day on the ground before the Pac-12 Championship loss, and this year – even with some rebuilding – it’s been great, holding USC to 93 yards and Washington to 88.

Overall, this seems like a team that needed a few games under its belt. It collapsed against Washington last week in a 24-21 loss – Utah is the almost perfect team to hold a big lead on the road if everything’s going right – but it hasn’t been sharp.

The Utes have turned it over nine times in two games after giving it up just 13 times all of last year. Stop the turnovers, start winning.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Oregon State is great at forcing teams to screw up with five takeaways in the last two games. However, the running game will struggle against the Utah defensive front, there won’t be enough Beaver pass rush to matter, and finally, the Utes will get their first win of 2020.

Oregon State vs Utah Prediction, Line

Utah 30, Oregon State 20

Utah -11.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

