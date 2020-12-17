Oklahoma vs Iowa State Championship Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Iowa State: Big 12 Championship prediction and game preview.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State: Big 12 Championship Broadcast

Date: Saturday, December 19

Game Time: 12:00 pm

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Network: ABC

Oklahoma (7-2) vs Iowa State (6-2) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Big 12 Championship

– Is there any shot the Big 12 Champion can get into the College Football Playoff? Not really, but …

If Texas A&M loses to Tennessee, and Notre Dame rocks Clemson, and Northwestern beats Ohio State, and the winner in this Big 12 Championship destroys the loser, and …

Nah. Don’t get all tied up in that – no matter what the narrative is during the broadcast – and just enjoy what should be another great game between the two.

Iowa State won the first time around 37-30 with a good late rally that was almost dead even. Iowa State outgained OU 417 yards to 414. They each committed nine penalties, turned it over once, and it ended up being one of the best games of the Big 12 season.

Here comes Round 2.

– Iowa State won a piece of two Missouri Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Association championships … in 1911 and 1912. The program has never won a Big 6 title, it never won a Big 7 title, and it never won a Big 8 or Big 12 championship, either.

Iowa State football started in the 1890s and first joined a league in 1908, and now it has a chance to win its first ever outright, all-to-itself, no-splitsies conference championship and go off to – most likely – the Cotton Bowl. For a team that started off the year with a 31-14 loss Louisiana and was 3-2, the Cyclones are one win away from the dream season.

On the flip side …

– Remembering there’s a six-year break in there, since 2000, Oklahoma has won ten of the last 14 Big 12 Championship Games including the last four and five of the last six. Throw in the non-title game years, and IU has won five Big 12 titles in a row.

Out of the four it lost, two were won by 2005 and 2009 Texas teams that played for the national title, one was won by a 2001 Colorado team that kept Texas out of the national championship, and the other was a stunning 35-7 Kansas State win over a 2003 Sooner team that went to play for the national championship anyway.

Win this again and just throw it on the pile.

Why Oklahoma, Iowa State Will Win

What’s Going to Happen, Prediction, History

